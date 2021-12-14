Chrissy Teigen Calls Plumber After Daughter Luna's First Tooth Falls Down the Sink

Watch : Chrissy Teigen's "Awkward" Love for Ariana Grande on "The Voice"

The things we do for our kids.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Chrissy Teigen went on Instagram Story to reveal to her 36 million followers a plumber going through a sink cabinet in what appears to be her kitchen, writing, "Luna lost her first tooth and the tooth fairy PROMPTLY dropped it down the sink

Chrissy stands back and films the plumber as he begins the search for her 5-year-old daughter's highly valuable property.

After a few small laughs she lets out a sarcastic, "Great."

Luckily, this fairy didn't fly too far before dropping the precious commodity. "Oh s - - t we found it on the camera!" Chrissy exclaimed after a sewer-inspection camera spotted and circled the found treasure. "Praise lord I was so sad."

While it is unclear how Luna's tooth ended up down the sink, we're hoping it got a good washing before the Tooth Fairy traded it in for some sweet cash under her kid's pillow.