Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Her Daughter Rose Feels About Baby Cosmo

Watch : "Sing 2" Premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & More!

Is Scarlett Johansson's 7-year-old daughter Rose totally in love with her 4-month-old baby bro Cosmo, or is she just not that into him?

The 37-year-old actress clued fans in during the Dec. 14 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"She's pretty neutral about it," Johansson said, "which I think is a good thing."

The Black Widow star said her eldest child will come home "talking a mile a minute," so, Johansson will remind Rose to say hello to her brother. And while Rose will take a moment to go, "Oh my god, he's so cute," Johansson shared, she'll then go back to what she was saying before. As the two-time Oscar nominee put it, "I think being 7 is pretty psychedelic."

Johansson and her husband, Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost, announced in August that they'd welcomed their son. Rose's dad is Johansson's ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

And recently, the baby boy reached a big milestone. "He just, like, discovered his feet," Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres during her joint interview with Bono, "which is, like, the biggest thing ever."