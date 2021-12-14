Jessa Duggar Explains Why Sister Jana Was Charged With Misdemeanor: "It Was an Innocent Mistake"

Following the news of Jana Duggar's misdemeanor charge, her sister Jessa Duggar is speaking out in her defense.
According to court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas and obtained by E! News on Dec. 10, Jana, 31—who is the eldest daughter of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar—was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9.
"Getting messages about headlines about Jana," Jana's younger sister, Jessa, 29, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Dec. 13. "Bottom line—it was an innocent mistake. She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could've happened to anyone."
Jessa added, "The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances, and it makes me so mad. She's without question, one of the most amazing women I know, and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor—give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives."
Further details about the incident and what led authorities to charge Jana were not provided. Her attorney also entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Sept. 23. E! News reached out to the Duggar family and Jana's attorney for comment but did not hear back.
On Dec. 11, Jana's cousin, Amy Duggar King, also defended the Counting On alum on social media, writing in a message shared to her Instagram Stories, "I will call out what is right, and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn't have been intentional," adding, "I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar, love you."
News of Jana's charge came just one day after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. His attorneys told E! News they plan to seek an appeal.
The Duggar family was first introduced to audiences when the TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, premiered in 2008. In 2015, the series was canceled after a 2006 police report resurfaced, in which Josh was accused of molesting five underage girls while they slept. In May of that year, Josh issued a public apology, with his younger sisters, Jessa and Jill Duggar later coming forward as two of his victims.
In late 2015, the series spinoff, Counting On, which followed the older siblings of the Duggar family, including Jana and Jessa, debuted on TLC. The show was subsequently cancelled earlier this year in the wake of Josh's arrest.