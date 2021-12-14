Kim Kardashian Says There's "No Possibility" of Saving Marriage to Kanye "Ye" West

Watch : Kim Kardashian Files to Be Legally SINGLE

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on for good.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's lawyer states that Kim "has no desire to reconcile" with Kanye "Ye" West, who has publicly stated that he wants to repair their relationship.

"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," the documents read. "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."

According to the documents, Kim is asking the court to declare her legally single because Ye and his lawyers have "been non-responsive" to her attempts to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution."

The petition states that Kim will agree to "any conditions" that the court wishes to impose in order to divorce Ye. E! News has reached out to Ye's lawyer for comment.