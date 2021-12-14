Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Gifford Expecting First Baby With Wife Erika

This isn't your average Funday Monday!
On Dec. 13, Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown Gifford announced they are expecting their first child in June 2022.
"Gifford…Party of 3," Erika shared on Instagram. "So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing. Finding out our baby's gender the old fashioned way—when our lil ‘squish' arrives."
Cody also confirmed the news on Twitter writing, "Big news in our family…!" with a prayer emoji.
Soon after sharing their news with the world, the couple received well wishes from friends and family including Cody's mom, Kathie Lee. "I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don't care which," the former Today co-host shared on Twitter. "So so happy for you both, @ErikaMarieBrown & @CodyGifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"
Cody's sister Kassidy Gifford added, "Never been more excited for anything. Love squish so so much already!"
The couple, who first met while college students at the University of Southern California, tied the knot in September 2020. They had a second celebration in 2021 when it was safer for more family and friends to attend.
"They're happy," Kathie Lee previously shared on Today. "They've met the person they want to spend the rest of their life with."
The love was seen in the couple's pregnancy reveal video shot by Seth Kupersmith. In the footage, followers got to see a preview of their wedding celebrations as well as the moment they found out they were expanding the family.
Many viewers met Kathie Lee's kids when she co-hosted Live With Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 to 2000. The talk-show host would share stories about her two kids she shared with the late husband of nearly 30 years, Frank Gifford.
She would continue to share special milestones when she co-hosted the fourth hour of Today with Hoda Kotb.
"They married well," Kathie Lee previously told Today when discussing her children. "They took their time...I was friends with Frank for four years before we got married. I think if you take the time to get to know someone, and learn to love them...the chances of your marriage lasting and becoming deeper and deeper as the years go by are predicated on friendship. they have a much better chance of lasting if you're friends first."
Another life lesson? Don't forget to find the humor in life. "Make sure you're kind to each other and you laugh a lot," she said. "You keep things in perspective. You have to. Laughter is good for the soul."