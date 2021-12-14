Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Gifford Expecting First Baby With Wife Erika

Watch : Kathie Lee Gifford Would Return to TV Under These Conditions

This isn't your average Funday Monday!

On Dec. 13, Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika Brown Gifford announced they are expecting their first child in June 2022.

"Gifford…Party of 3," Erika shared on Instagram. "So sooo grateful to God for this greatest blessing. Finding out our baby's gender the old fashioned way—when our lil ‘squish' arrives."

Cody also confirmed the news on Twitter writing, "Big news in our family…!" with a prayer emoji.

Soon after sharing their news with the world, the couple received well wishes from friends and family including Cody's mom, Kathie Lee. "I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don't care which," the former Today co-host shared on Twitter. "So so happy for you both, @ErikaMarieBrown & @CodyGifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"

Cody's sister Kassidy Gifford added, "Never been more excited for anything. Love squish so so much already!"