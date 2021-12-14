Watch Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. Tease Each Other About Their Hygiene Secrets

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Odell Beckham Jr. Talk All Things Teeth

We've seen celebrities debate over their bathing habits. Now, Kendall Jenner and Odell Beckham Jr. are starting a dental discourse.

The supermodel, 26, and the Los Angeles Rams player, 29, apparently don't see eye-to-eye on their teeth-brushing routine. The pair discussed their controversial habits during a sit-down interview at their joint photo shoot for Kendall's oral beauty brand, Moon, as Odell becomes a stakeholder and ambassador.

In a video exclusively provided to E! News, the two hilariously tease each other after revealing differing opinions on dental hygiene. Though Odell brushes his teeth after drinking coffee, Kendall is a firm believer of reaching for the toothbrush before her morning caffeine boost. Needless to say: It made for some sparkling conversation.

"I don't drink coffee, so would tea breath be a thing?" Kendall says, to which the NFL star quips, "Depends what kind of tea."

"Listen, so you're drinking coffee with bad breath?" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then asks Odell, who says that he prefers his routine because his breath "doesn't smell so good in the first place" after waking up. This way, he can freshen it up with just one brushing in the morning.