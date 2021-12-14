E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
See Inside Taylor Swift's Joint Birthday Party With Alana Haim

Taylor Swift gave a look inside her 32nd birthday party with Sadie Sink and Cooper Hoffman. The bash also marked the 30th birthday of singer Alana Haim.

Watch: All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Why? Don't know about you, but she's feeling 32. 

The pop star shared all the best photos from her 32nd birthday party on Monday, Dec. 13. It was a joint affair, celebrating both her big day and friend Alana Haim turning 30 on Dec. 15. Both blew out the candles on their respective cakes while partying the night away with their mutual friends.

Those who managed to score an invite included Alana's Licorice Pizza co-star Cooper Hoffman (the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, Taylor's muse Sadie Sink and Alana's sister and HAIM bandmate Este Haim. Also in attendance were Booksmart actress Diana Silvers, singer Gracie Abrams and model Martha Hunt.

Taylor shared a glimpse into her party on Instagram, writing, "*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30."

She also put to rest any concern about precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Don't worry we tested everyone!" Taylor added. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

photos
Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

Her guests seemed over the moon to be there. Gracie wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul," while Martha told Taylor, "so glad you were born." Tommy said of the birthday gals, "they're feeling 30/32."

Here's to hoping that HAIM's collab with Taylor, "no body, no crime," was on the playlist.

It remains to be seen how the Grammy winner will celebrate with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

See all the pics from Tay's party (and her fabulous gold sequin outfit) below. 

Instagram
Dancing the Night Away

Alana Haim, Diana Silvers, Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams dance together.

Instagram
Double Trouble

The two birthday girls celebrate with two cakes that appeared to feature childhood photos.

Instagram
Friends New and Old

Tommy Dorfman and Taylor pose with Sadie Sink (who starred in Taylor's "All Too Well" film) and Cooper Hoffman (who starred with Alana in Licorice Pizza).

Instagram
Hugs All Around

No bad blood here! Tay reunited with pal Martha Hunt at her party.

Instagram
Birthday Embrace

Alana and Taylor laugh together while celebrating their 30th and 32nd birthdays, respectively. 

Instagram
Peace Out

Tommy holds up peace signs while partying with Este Haim.

Birthday Bliss

Taylor, wearing her signature red lipstick, snapped a selfie with Gracie and Diana.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Este and Tommy pose for the camera while feting their friends. 

