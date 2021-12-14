This Gift Wrap Tape Gun Will Change Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Does gift wrapping make you want to rip your hair out? If it does, you're not alone.

A few years ago, I had a retail job that entailed wrapping gifts daily regardless of the season. Given this experience, I would consider myself an expert in the wrapping department. But don't be fooled, I had some help in making presents big and small look like they were worth way more than they actually were. The help in question? The 3M Scotch ATG 700 Adhesive Applicator.

Although it isn't marketed as a gift wrapping tool, this multi-use adhesive applicator will help you wrap gifts with ease and hide any evidence of tape on the outside. Let's face it, a bunch of tape showing doesn't make for the best looking present. And if you're giving a gift that you're not 100% sure about, a beautiful presentation will make up for it. This tape gun can make a candle or a robe for mom look a thousand times more exciting and special. Did we mention it's 48% off right now?!

If you want to stop stressing about wrapping and enjoy one of the most festive parts of the holiday season, scroll below to get your hands on this wrapping must-have!