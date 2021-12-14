ShopDisney's Mystery Savings Event: Save Up to 40% on Toys, Dooney & Bourke, Loungefly & More

E! was paid by shopDisney to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's the final days of shopDisney's 12 Days of Magical Deals sale and they saved the best deal for last. From now until Dec. 16, they're holding a Mystery Savings Event where you can score up to 40% off hundreds of items. All you have to do is add the items to your bag to see how much of a discount you're going to get. From what we've seen, the discounts are really good!
Because it's a mystery sale, we won't ruin the fun of discovering how much of a discount you'll be getting. However, we will say that certain must-have items that rarely go on sale like Loungefly's mini backpacks and select Dooney & Bourke collections are included in the sale.
If you're shopping for kids, there's no shortage of amazing gift that are discounted right now. For instance, who can resist an adorable Grogu toy? We know we can't! There's also an amazing Disney Princess doll set for sale, a talking Boba Fett action figure, weighted Disney character plush toys and cute pajama sets that come with matching pillows.
The deadline for standard shipping by Christmas is Dec. 17, so be sure to check out shopDisney's Mystery Savings Event today. We rounded up a few items we have our eye on. Most items are on sale, while others are ones we think are worth getting. Check those out below.
Eeyore Lounge Pants for Women
You can never have too many pairs of cute lounge pants, so why not stock up while they're on sale? We love these Eeyore pants, but there are ones for Minnie Mouse and Sally as well. Spoiler alert: they're all under $20 right now!
Dooney & Bourke Disney Parks Satchel Bag by Jerrod Maruyama
We love Jerrod Maruyama's super cute take on Disney Parks icons, and we love it even more on a Dooney & Bourke satchel. As unbelievable as it may be, this bag is actually included in the sale! Be sure to add it to your bag to see how much you'll save! Best part is, this isn't the only Dooney bag on sale.
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack
The lovely Loungefly mini backpack would make an amazing gift for the Disney Princess fan in your life, and it's part of the mystery sale event! The crossbody bag is also worth a look.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Learning Tablet Plush by Mattel
No doubt, this Grogu plush is the cutest in the galaxy. It comes with a learning tablet that lights up when a button is pressed, which kids will have a lot of fun with. You'll win all the points with this one!
Toy Story Cloud Pajama Shorts for Men
These pajama shorts feature an allover print inspired by Andy's wallpaper in Toy Story. So fun!
Mary Poppins Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
This Mary Poppins-inspired tumbler is practically perfect in every way. We love the angled straw and cute umbrella icon straw topper. If you love this, we highly recommend checking out all the other new Mary Poppins-inspired kitchen accessories like these kitchen towels.
Spider-Man Pajama and Pillow Set - Personalizable
This gift set is one kids will actually appreciate this year. It comes with a customizable character pajama set and a fluffy pillow to match. Fans of Spider-Man will have a lot of fun pretending to be their favorite superhero.
There are similar sets featuring Grogu, Frozen, The Aristocats' Marie, The Little Mermaid and Mickey Mouse.
Loki Loungefly Crossbody Bag
Carry this gorgeous Loki-inspired bag around and you'll be wickedly chic while fulfilling your glorious purpose. It's part of the Disney x Loungefly Collection and there's a matching wallet as well.
Star Wars Zip Fleece Jacket for Adults
This jacket combines two things we love most: warm fluffy fleece and Stormtroopers. If you're in the same boat, we highly suggest adding this to your bag.
Mickey Mouse Icon Chain Necklace
Chunky chain necklaces are so trendy right now, and we love how this one features a Mickey icon charm. In case you were wondering, yes, there is a matching bracelet as well for the same price.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fleece Hoodie & Lounge Pants
We can't get enough of this cozy fleece hoodie and matching lounge pants. Not only does it have a cute Mickey and Minnie appliqué on the front, the sleeves also feature a panel of "mouse icon animal print." So fun!
Disney Animators' Collection Mini Doll Gift Set
Still looking for the perfect gift to give your kids? Fans of Disney Princesses will absolutely adore this mini doll gift set featuring several faves including Ariel, Cinderella, Anna, Moana and Jasmine.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs with Shearling Footbed by Crocs
If you missed your chance to snag a pair of these Mickey and friends holiday Crocs before, you're in luck. ShopDisney just did a major restock so don't miss out!
The Emperor's New Groove Kuzco Fleece Lounge Set
It's not everyday you find cute new merch for The Emperor's New Groove, so we were really excited to find this groovy lounge set. You do have to purchase these separately, but why wouldn't you get both? It's just such a good pair.
Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack
In honor of the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, Loungefly created this gorgeous mini backpack inspired by Belle's iconic yellow dress. It also features Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip embroidered on the sides. It's a must-have for fans!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Beanie by Love Your Melon
We are obsessed with Love Your Melon beanies, we have several pairs ourselves. They're so soft, very well-made, and the removable pom is so luxe. We just love everything about it. Naturally, we got excited for this one featuring Grogu.
They even have a Disney Princess collection featuring beanies for Belle, Ariel, Tiana, Pocahontas and more.
Mickey Mouse Pullover Fleece Hoodie
We came across this Mickey Mouse fleece hoodie during our most recent trip to The Happiest Place on Earth and we just had to have it right away. The allover pattern with the contrasting ribbed cuffs and hem are absolute perfection, and it's just as soft as it looks.
Star Wars Boba Fett Talking Action Figure
The galaxy's infamous bounty hunter is making a comeback this year with The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. It's the perfect time to shop for a Bobs Fett action figure that kids will be looking for really soon.
Stitch Weighted Plush Toy
This shopper-fave plush is a must-have for kids (and adults!). It's super soft and fluffy and is about 14 inches tall. It also comes with a removable 2.5-pound weighted pouch, which can help provide comfort. There are also options for Mickey, Pooh, and Eeyore. These are super popular this year, so definitely get your hands on one ASAP!
