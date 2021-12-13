Lindsay Lohan Shares Glimpse Into Romantic Winter Outing With Fiancé Bader Shammas

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Is ENGAGED to BF Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is walking in a winter wonderland with her love, Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls star, 35, shared photos of herself enjoying a day in the snow with her fiancé on Monday, Dec. 13. She also posted a snap with her brother, Dakota Lohan, proving it was a family affair.

"No1 else I'd rather freeze with," Lindsay wrote of the black-and-white pic with Bader, who was bundled up in a beanie, gloves and hefty jacket. She wore knee-length puffer coat and knit hat for the snowy date, which earned Dakota's approval.

"Y'all are sooo cute!!!" he commented on his sister's post.

Lindsay posted a pic of the siblings, writing, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas," though Dakota's reply made it clear that the photo shoot came at a cost: "Freezing ma balls off. Love you best friend."

He also shared videos of what appears to be an afternoon sledding in the snow.