The Stars of This Is Us Promise a Satisfying Final Season

You might want to stock up on extra Kleenex.
The stars of This Is Us revealed during the E! News' inaugural digital cover story that even though we have to say good-bye to one of America's favorite series it will be a dramatic ending we can appreciate.
When asked to tease the final chapter for NBC's hit drama, Susan Kelechi Watson chimed in and promised, "I do believe each storyline will have its closure. It will be a very satisfying season. We're not going to, like, Game of Thrones you. I'm still mad at y'all for what you did."
Thank goodness for that! And we're happy to report that we will have lots of our burning questions answered. Mandy Moore assured us, "Lots of questions will be answered, but there will still be some surprising things because that's the trick of the show."
In fact, even Moore is eager for more clarity, especially when it comes to Rebecca and Miguel. "We're actually getting into that storyline now," she said of her other on-screen marriage. "I've always been such a champion, mainly because I love Jon Huertas so much. But I love that he's never been affected by people's distaste or distrust of Miguel. I've always been like, "No, no, no, guys, just hold on."
And though we're bracing ourselves for a tearful goodbye, the audience is sure to get a picture-perfect ending, according to Justin Hartley. "Dan [Fogelman] had an ending years ago," he teased about the highly anticipated final season. "He had his idea of what it was, what it would be, and hopefully people like it."
This Is Us' final season kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 pm ET on NBC.
