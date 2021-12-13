The Stars of This Is Us Promise a Satisfying Final Season

Watch : "This Is Us" Casts' Most Surprising Celebrity Fans

You might want to stock up on extra Kleenex.

The stars of This Is Us revealed during the E! News' inaugural digital cover story that even though we have to say good-bye to one of America's favorite series it will be a dramatic ending we can appreciate.

When asked to tease the final chapter for NBC's hit drama, Susan Kelechi Watson chimed in and promised, "I do believe each storyline will have its closure. It will be a very satisfying season. We're not going to, like, Game of Thrones you. I'm still mad at y'all for what you did."

Thank goodness for that! And we're happy to report that we will have lots of our burning questions answered. Mandy Moore assured us, "Lots of questions will be answered, but there will still be some surprising things because that's the trick of the show."

In fact, even Moore is eager for more clarity, especially when it comes to Rebecca and Miguel. "We're actually getting into that storyline now," she said of her other on-screen marriage. "I've always been such a champion, mainly because I love Jon Huertas so much. But I love that he's never been affected by people's distaste or distrust of Miguel. I've always been like, "No, no, no, guys, just hold on."