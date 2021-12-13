Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing Tinder's Paul Boukadakis: Inside Their "Serious" Relationship

It's safe to say Ana de Armas would swipe right on this Tinder exec.
The Knives Out actress was photographed kissing Paul Boukadakis on Saturday, Dec. 11. According to an eyewitness, the lovebirds gave each other a peck on the lips as they enjoyed some shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. Per the onlooker, Paul was on the hunt for a pair of sunglasses, with Ana helping in his search.
"She was very affectionate and she would hold his hand," the eyewitness shared. "At one point, she pulled his mask down for a sweet kiss as they waited to cross the street."
Amid their outing, a source exclusively told E! News that it's "very serious" between the actress and tech entrepreneur, who she began dating in the spring.
In June, Page Six reported that the actress had been dating the Tinder vice president after they were introduced by mutual friends a few months prior. According to the outlet, Ana had even met members of his family.
A separate source close to Ana adds, "She's been working and very busy, but they have been able to keep the relationship going."
"When she's in LA, she spends a lot of time with Paul at her place," the source continues. "They love taking walks with her dogs and hanging out at home. Ana is very happy with Paul and excited about what's to come."
And though Ana's romance with ex Ben Affleck, who she split from in January 2020, was very public, she and Paul have been more low-key about their relationship.
In fact, the couple has yet to make their romance Instagram official, nor have they made an official public appearance together.
For the premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, in which Ana makes her Bond girl debut, the actress walked the red carpet solo.
In all, it's been a busy year for the Cuban star. In addition to No Time to Die, Ana stars in the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and the thriller Deep Water. According to Variety, fans will get to see Ana as the iconic star of Some Like it Hot sometime in 2022, while Deep Water is reportedly heading to Hulu, per Deadline.
Additionally, she wrapped filming on the Chris Evans movie The Gray Man this fall.
So, expect to see a lot of Ana in 2022.