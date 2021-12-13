Below Deck Mediterranean Star Captain Mark Howard's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

New details surrounding Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Mark Howard's death are being revealed.

According to the medical examiner report obtained by E! News on Dec. 13, Howard's cause of death is listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease with chronic alcoholism listed as a contributory cause. His manner of death was listed as natural.

Back on Oct. 27, news broke that Howard had passed away at the age of 65. He appeared in season one of Below Deck Mediterranean, helming the Ionian Princess in 2016. Bravo would confirm his death in a tribute post to the reality star.

"Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard," the cable network said in a statement. "As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."