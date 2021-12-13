Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Michelle Young Reveals Where She Stands With the Final Three Men

With three men and only two roses to hand out, Michelle Young has a big decision to make.
In an E! exclusive clip, Michelle takes a stroll down the beach with Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe to discuss the three remaining men—including Brandon Jones, Joe Coleman and Nayte Olukoya—vying for her heart. In the second-to-last rose ceremony, Michelle will have to decide which two men she wants to bring to the Fantasy Suites and who she will send packing.
"Brandon and I have an incredibly strong connection," Michelle says to Kaitlyn in the video. "He's been vulnerable, he's been open."
"So, Brandon has told you he's falling in love with you," Kaitlyn responds. "You've said the same thing back. You've got two others that I know you feel strong about."
Though Michelle isn't just taken with Brandon, as she adds, "Joe has actually told me that he's falling in love with me and everything that I've seen about him I've loved."
As for Nayte? She admits that she likes Nayte as well, but is being cautious about moving forward with their relationship.
"He grew up in a family where they didn't say 'I love you,'" Michelle explains. "But for me in a relationship, like, I do want to hear those words and especially with something as big as an engagement."
On Matt James' season of The Bachelor, Michelle made it to the finale but Matt ultimately chose Rachael Kirkconnel and now, she is afraid of that kind of heartbreak again. "Could I end up in a situation where I have fallen more for the other person once again?" She adds. "Yeah, I could."
Who will Michelle bring to the Fantasy Suites? Find out when The Bachelorette airs on Tuesday, Dec. 14.