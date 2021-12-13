The Dr. Oz Show to End After 13 Seasons

Watch : Dr. Oz's Big Plans After the Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Mehmet Oz is off the air and on the ballot!

On Monday, Dec. 13, Sony Pictures Television confirmed that The Dr. Oz Show will end in January, after 13 seasons, as Oz runs for a senate seat in Pennsylvania as a Republican candidate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But we won't be completely Oz-less as the series will be replaced by a spin-off co-hosted by Oz's daughter, Daphne Oz, titled The Good Dish. The Emmy-winning host, known for her role on The Chew, will join Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and Next Food Star winner Jamika Pessoa to host the new series.

Though it was previously reported that The Dr. Oz Show had been renewed until 2023, the last episode will air on Jan. 14.

On Nov. 30, Dr. Oz announced that he was entering the Pennsylvania Republican primary, crediting the pandemic and the country's response to Covid for inspiring him to run for the office seat, stating that "the system is broken."