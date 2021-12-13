E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
Sherri Shepherd Misses Hosting Duty on Wendy Williams Show Due to Emergency Appendicitis Surgery

Sherri Shepherd, who was set to fill in as guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, is "doing okay" after undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis, a rep for the actress tells E! News.

The Wendy Williams Show guest host Sherri Shepard was forced to miss her current hosting duties following emergency surgery.
 
The comedian, who was set to fill in this week for the titular daytime host amid her temporary hiatus, was notably absent from the show's Dec. 13 episode. Fellow comedian Michael Rapaport announced the news at the top of the show's airing and served as the host for the day.
 
"Sherri was supposed to host today," Michael explained to the audience in a video shared to the show's Instagram account. "Unfortunately, she had appendicitis, okay?," He added, "She is fine, she is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is resting. Get well soon, Sherri. Everybody loves you."

A rep for the actress confirms to E! News that her surgery was "successful" and that she is currently on the mend.

"The procedure was successful, and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting," her rep told E! News in a statement on Dec. 13. "She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctor's orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy."

A rep for The Wendy Williams Show confirmed to Deadline that Michael will continue to fill in for Sherri until she is able to return to the purple chair, which the actress hopes is sometime later this week.

The View alum is the latest in a slew of stars who've been filling in for host Wendy Williams amid ongoing health concerns. Although the talk-show host tested positive for COVID early September, later that month, the show issued a statement saying that Wendy would remain in absentia due to "still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

