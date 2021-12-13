Scarlett Johansson Just Accidentally "Killed" This Christmas Tradition For Her Kids

Watch : "Sing 2" Premiere: Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & More!

Santa's little helper?

Scarlett Johansson hilariously joked that she "kind of killed" a special holiday tradition this year after her daughter Rose, 7, discovered the Elf of the Shelf packaging.

"[She] found him in the box the other day. She was like, 'Why is he in this weird dusty box?' And I was like, 'He lives there right before Christmas,'" Johansson during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 13 joked while at the Sing 2 premiere. "That was bad."

Johansson also shares six-month-old son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost.

As for their other family holiday traditions?

"We do Secret Santa," Johansson added. "It's pretty competitive. My siblings are aggressive."

The Black Widow star also quipped that the return to red carpets and in-person movie premieres has re-vamped her wardrobe. "I've been wearing sweatpants for about two and a half years. This is not sweatpants," Johansson explained of her "colorful and celebratory" ensemble.