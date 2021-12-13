E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Lavish Sing 2 Viewing Party

Kim Kardashian threw a Sing 2 viewing party fit for everyone's inner star. See inside the elaborate event below.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 13, 2021 5:27 PMTags
MoviesKim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Reese Witherspoon Sings "JuJu On That Beat"

There's no party like a Kardashian party. 

For new proof, take a look inside Kim Kardashian's latest soiree. The reality star hosted a viewing party for the upcoming animated sequel, Sing 2, on Sunday, Dec. 12—and judging by her social media posts, it was quite the lavish event. 

As per usual, the mom of four spared no detail for the kid-friendly gathering. Her home was filled with ballon decorations and life-size cutouts of the film's many animal characters. Outside, youngsters could channel their inner artist at an arts and crafts station lined with easels and paint. They could also grab a mic and step into the spotlight on a stage set up for karaoke. 

But that wasn't all. There were also piñatas and a bounce house to keep the little ones entertained. Of course, the main event, was a screening of Sing 2, which is due to hit theaters on Dec. 22. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Taron Egerton as Johnny, Tori Kelly as Meena, Nick Kroll as Gunter, Bobby Cannavale as Jimmy Crystal, Halsey as Porsha Crystal and many more. 

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

While the countdown continues for the long-awaited sequel to finally hit theaters, go inside Kardashian's screening party below: 

(E! and Universal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram
Sweet Treats

There was no shortage of Sing 2-themed sweet treats for the event's young guests, including these cute cupcakes and a lavish five-tier cake. 

Instagram
Hi True

It looks like Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were in attendance at the fun-filled event. 

Instagram
It's Showtime!

In addition to watching the movie, guests could also take the karaoke stage and sing themselves. 

Instagram
Take the Stage

With a mic in hand, True was ready for her moment in the spotlight. 

Instagram
Movie Night

Kim Kardashian had quite the cozy setup for guests to enjoy the movie outside. 

Instagram
Kim's a Fan

Judging by what she wrote on her Instagram Story, the reality star seemed to enjoy her sneak peek of the upcoming sequel. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Watch the Trailer for The Murder of Gabby Petito Documentary

2

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

3

Kim Kardashian Celebrates After Passing California’s Baby Bar Exam

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Watch the Trailer for The Murder of Gabby Petito Documentary

2

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

3

Kim Kardashian Celebrates After Passing California’s Baby Bar Exam

4
Exclusive

E! Cover Story: Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

5

Kim Cattrall Has Seen Reactions to Her Absence on AJLT