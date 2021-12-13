Jennifer Lopez to Join Star-Studded List of Performers for The Voice Finale

Watch : Celebrating "The Voice" 500th Episode With Throwbacks

The Voice fans will definitely want to tune in on Dec. 14.

With the season 21 finale just a day away, E! News can confirm Jennifer Lopez will be taking the Voice stage on Tuesday night with her brand new song. Marking her debut performance, the world-famous star will serenade viewers with her latest single, "On My Way."

Fans will certainly be feeling the love with help from the new song, one from the soundtrack of her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. In the movie, due out on Valentine's Day in 2022, Lopez stars as pop star Kat Valdez opposite Owen Wilson, who plays a math teacher who agrees to marry her after she finds out her husband-to-be Bastian (Maluma) has been cheating on her.

Lopez will be in star-studded company on Tuesday as Alicia Keys, Keke Palmer, Tori Kelly, Walker Hayes, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood and coach John Legend are also slated to entertain viewers with their own performances during the finale. Plus, the top 13 Voice contestants of the season will once again grace the stage to sing together.