Watch the Chilling Trailer for The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media

For the first time since her death, those closest to Gabby Petito are shedding light on her life in an upcoming documentary.
The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, which will available to stream on Peacock starting Friday, Dec. 17, will give insight into Petito's story, the unanswered questions about her case and the devastating conclusion. In their first documentary interview, Gabby's parents and stepparents reflect on the life of their daughter, which include sharing childhood memories and details that have never been seen before.
"It was like every parents' nightmare," Gabby's stepfather, Jim Schimdt, recalls in the trailer. "Just like, in a flash of second. She's gone, she's missing."
The disappearance of the 22-year-old YouTuber garnered national attention after her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11. Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, set out on a cross-country road trip across the western United States months before, with the couple documenting their travels on Instagram and YouTube. However, on Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his Florida home in Petito's campervan, alone.
On Sept. 21, authorities confirmed that remains found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest belonged to Petito and announced her manner of death was determined to be homicide.
"It's still unbelievable," Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, says in the trailer. "I don't understand it."
Days after Petito's family reported her missing, Laundrie also went missing. After a month-long search, on Oct. 20, authorities confirmed that remains found in Florida belonged to Laundrie. The medical examiner's office later confirmed his cause of death to be suicide. Laundrie did not speak with police before his disappearance, and he was not named as a suspect in her death before his passing.
In addition to firsthand accounts from Petito's family, the upcoming documentary also gives viewers a glimpse at the social media investigations that made a huge impact on the case. The film includes interviews with journalists who covered the story from the beginning and social media users who spent hours combing over the case.
