Inside Bachelor Nation Star Ashley Iaconetti's Baby Shower

Ashley Iaconetti's baby shower looked like a mom-to-be's version of paradise.

Five months after she and husband Jared Haibon announced that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy, the Bachelor in Paradise alum enjoyed a fun-filled baby shower on Sunday, Dec. 12 ahead of her little one's arrival.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ashley revealed that her baby shower, which was sponsored by Snuggle Me Organic, featured blue and silver decorations for two special reasons.

"My friend Maura Gaudio, of Happening Entertainment, her production company, put together the decor. It was all blue and silvery for, well, one, the boy, and two, because it's winter, so it had that winter feel," Ashley shared. "We had stars up in the sky, and it was very cozy, and very pretty. My sister did a lot of the game planning."

One of the games, Ashley explained, entailed melting up several types of candy bars in a diaper. "Then," she went on, "you pass the diapers around and you have to figure out which candy bar is melted in there. They really do genuinely look like poop."