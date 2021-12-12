See North West Show Off Her Family's Christmas Decorations, Including Her Lizards'

Watch : North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! North West is ready for the holidays.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, North, 8, took to her recently created TikTok account, which she shares with mom Kim Kardashian, to share the family's Christmas preparations.

While North posted a gorgeous look through of the family's festive decorations throughout the house, she also took a moment to highlight how her two pet lizards, adorably named Bean and Cheese, are getting into the holiday spirit.

In the clip, North can be heard narrating from behind the camera as she introduces her two pets. "This is my lizard Cheese," she said. "This is my lizard Bean."

Then, she pans the camera to the side, where a gray stocking has been hung between both of their enclosures, adding, "This is their stocking."

But while Bean and Cheese might be feeling festive, North made it clear that her mom doesn't share any warm holiday feelings for her cold-blooded pals.