Jana Duggar's Cousin Amy Defends Her After She's Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

Just two days after Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, her cousin has come to her defense.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Amy Duggar King took to Instagram Stories to show her support for Jana—the eldest daughter of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar— after she was cited with a misdemeanor on Sept. 9, per court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas and obtained by E! News on Friday, Dec. 10.

"I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong," Amy wrote. "This couldn't have been intentional."

She added, "I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."

In her message, Amy alleged that "the child was okay and found" but didn't provide additional details.