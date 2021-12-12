Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News After 18 Years

After 18 years, Chris Wallace has resigned from Fox News and is headed to CNN's new streaming service.
The Fox News Sunday host announced his departure at the end of his show on Sunday, Dec. 12.
"It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this," he said. "After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure."
Calling his time at Fox News "a great ride," Wallace added that during his time at the cable news network, he "covered five presidential elections, interviewed every President since George H. W. Bush," and "traveled the world," sitting down with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Wallace, who moderated multiple presidential debates in both 2016 and 2020, and Fox News did not name a permanent host who would replace him on the program.
"We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years," Fox News said in a statement. "The legacy of Fox News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named."
Soon after the news was made public, CNN announced in a statement that Wallace "is joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+," its streaming subscription service that will debut in Q1 2022.
Wallace has been widely regarded as a more moderate voice at Fox News. In recent years, the host often came under fire by many of the channel's viewers for being too critical of then-President Donald Trump. At a Newseum event in 2019, the host called the president's comments against the media a "direct, sustained assault on the freedom of the press."
Trump also slammed Wallace and his reporting often throughout his presidency, calling the host "nasty" and "obnoxious."
However, in a June 2020 interview with the New York Times, published months before the U.S. election, Wallace also scolded fellow mainstream journalists for showing an anti-Trump bias in their reporting, which he considered "a big mistake."
"I don't pull punches, I'm not playing favorites," he told the outlet. "That's what matters ultimately to me."