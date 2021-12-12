Vicente Fernández, Legendary Mexican Singer, Dead at 81

The world is mourning the loss of a musical legend.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, Vicente Fernández, who was dubbed the "King of Racheras" and the "Idol of Mexico," died at the age of 81 after being hospitalized in the ICU due to a recent fall that left him in critical condition, the illustrious singer's Instagram page confirmed.
"It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone his great musical career and to give everything to his audience," a statement read on Instagram, which was translated from Spanish to English. "Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing."
According to NBC Los Angeles, the mariachi icon died in Guadalajara, his home state of Jalisco.
News of Vicente's death comes four months after his family revealed on Instagram that he was hospitalized due to a fall at his ranch. Although his family stated that he was in "serious but stable " condition, they said he was placed on a ventilator because of his poor respiratory system.
NBC Los Angeles reported that he suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome—a rare disorder where the body's immune system damages nerves, per the CDC—which made it difficult for the "El Rey" singer to recover.
Vicente, whose family is considered a musical dynasty, shared four children with his wife, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor: Vicente Fernández Jr., 58, Alejandro Fernández, 50, Gerardo Fernández, 44 and Alejandra Fernández, 37, who the couple adopted from María's sister.
On Sunday, Vicente Fernández Jr. expressed his heartache over his father's loss, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for everything!!! I LOVE YOU FATHER."
Mario Lopez also shared a special tribute to the Grammy winner.
"Vicente Fernandez was not just a singer. He was the voice of a culture who filled the households of many of us who grew up listening to his songs," Mario wrote. "His music is the soundtrack to a ton of memories growing up.. Damn, I'm sad."
Vicente is most known for his hit-makers: "El Rey," "Volver, Volver" and "Por Tu Maldito Amor." He last performed onstage with his son Alejandro and grandson Alex Fernández at the 2019 Latin Grammys.
During the ceremony, he also received the President's Award.
Throughout his decades-long career, he won three Grammy Awards and eight Latin Grammys. In addition, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998.