Saks Fifth Avenue Has Jaw-Dropping Deals on Stuart Weitzman's Iconic Boots for a Limited Time Only

Doing some Christmas shopping this weekend? If so, be sure to take a quick break and do some shopping for yourself! Right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is holding a major sale on Stuart Weitzman boots and shoes and you definitely don't want to miss out. It's your chance to score great deals on super chic boots and shoes you may have seen on your favorite celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Serena Williams, and Kate Hudson.

From now until Dec. 14, you can take 40% off Stuart Weitzman shoes using the code SWDEC21. It's the perfect time to shop since many of their iconic styles like the original 5050 boot rarely ever go on sale. Now, you can snag the super popular 5050 over-the-knee stretch-suede boots, which are typically $750, for just $450. You can also save hundreds on must-have heels, combat boots, sandals, sneakers and more.

If you're in the mood to treat yourself this holiday season, definitely check out the Stuart Weitzman sale happening at Saks Fifth Avenue now. Don't forget to put in the code SWDEC21 at checkout to receive your discount.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we found. Check those out below.