Christine Quinn Discusses "Extremely Hurtful" Motherhood Portrayal on Selling Sunset

Not everything is as it appears on reality TV.
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn recently opened up about how her motherhood journey was portrayed on the fourth season of the hit Netflix series.
Throughout the season, Christine gave fans an inside look at her pregnancy and life as a new mom to her baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet, 7 months, whom she shares with husband Christian Richard.
And even though the real estate agent detailed her traumatic birthing experience, in which she had to have an emergency C-section, many expressed on social media how her transition to motherhood looked easy.
However, Christine told ET Canada that that couldn't be further from the truth.
"I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression...this season was really difficult for me," she told the outlet on Friday, Dec. 10. "I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I'm still dealing with now."
She continued, "The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, 'Oh, well, you know, she's so thin. She's so this. She's so that.' But inside, you know, I was dealing with PTSD."
In addition, the reality TV personality said she felt like everyone was being "pitted" against her.
"They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. 'Oh, Christine's late. Oh, Christine's late.' And it's because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong," Christine explained. "It was a lion's den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult."
According to Christine, seeing how everything played out on the show only made matters worse.
"It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through," she admitted. "And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn't really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant. They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, 'I can't believe you're doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency C-section.'"
She added, "My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was."
Last month, Christine slammed people for spreading rumors that she faked her pregnancy, writing on Instagram Stories, "y'all are beyond f--king sick."
She also took to Twitter to address the critics, posting, "For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful."
In July, Christine opened up about "reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience," describing it as "one of the most difficult things I have ever done."
"I am not often publicly vulnerable," she continued, "as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive."