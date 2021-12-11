Madonna Uses Filter to "Clap Back" at 50 Cent's "Fake Apology" for Mocking Her Lingerie Pics

Watch : Madonna Called a "CONTROL FREAK" by Daughter Lourdes Leon

Madonna is sharing her two cents about 50 Cent's recent apology.

On Friday, Dec. 10, the "Like A Prayer" singer posted a video on Instagram donning a youthful, doe-eyed filter over her face as she slammed the rapper for his "fake apology," calling it "bulls--t" and "not valid."

"Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology," she captioned the post. "Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say."

The "In da Club" rapper and "Vogue" singer have been engaged in a social media feud with one another ever since 50 Cent mocked Madonna's recent lingerie photoshoot on Instagram earlier this month, calling it "the funniest s--t LOL."

In response, Madonna called him out on her Instagram Story by posting a photo of the two together from when he was "pretending to be my friend," which caused 50 Cent to issue an apology to her on Twitter.