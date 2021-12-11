Here's How Adele Proudly Supported Boyfriend Rich Paul's Latest Career Move

Watch : Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!

Adele's going to be "Chasing Pavements" with the most stylish shoes.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 10 to proudly show her support for her boyfriend, Rich Paul. The 39-year-old NBA sports agent, who represents LeBron James, recently collaborated with New Balance to debut white 550 sneakers.

"Amazing!" Adele captioned her Instagram Stories. "Congratulations @richpaul."

Along with her sweet message, the "Easy on Me" singer posted photos of herself wearing the white shoes, which featured blue and yellow accents, as well as her boyfriend's name emblazoned on the tongue.

In one image, the "Easy on Me" singer kicked her feet up high and posted an animated heart emoji.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in July when they were spotted looking cozy at the NBA Finals, have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

However, during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14, the 33-year-old English star shared rare insight into their new romance.