20 Under $35 Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of in 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that 2021 is coming to an end, we decided to look back on all the beauty products from Amazon that were truly game changing for us and Amazon shoppers as well.
For instance, we still have a couple more months of cold weather to come. If you don't want to deal with dry, chapped lips, we highly recommend stocking up on the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It has over 2,700 five-star reviews and a big celeb following! If you want a styling tool that will give you salon-quality hair at home in no time at all, be sure to get your hands on the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer. It has over 263,000 five-star reviews and it's on sale for just $35 right now.
We've rounded up some highly-rated beauty and skincare products Amazon shoppers were obsessed with this year. Best part is, they're all super affordable and under $35! Check those out below. Happy shopping!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry
This cult-fave lip mask from Laneige feels so luxe on and will leave your lips feeling smooth, soft and hydrated. Try it once and you'll never use another lip balm again. It has over 2,700 five-star reviews on Amazon and it even has many celeb fans!
Tree of Life Anti Aging Serum Trio
This anti-aging serum trio is the "ultimate skin revitalizing set." It comes with a Vitamin C serum, a retinol serum and a hyaluronic acid serum. All three work together to give you smoother, softer, younger-looking skin. This skincare set has over 37,000 five-star reviews and multiple shoppers say it works way better than any high-end products they've tried. Best part is, it's on sale for just $20!
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Tool
This multipurpose beauty tool can shape eyebrows, remove hair and smoothen skin. It's a beloved product with over 107,000 five-star reviews, and it's only $5.
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Claw clips are an easy way to level up your everyday look, and multiple celebs were seen rocking these super affordable accessories this year. This set from Amazon comes with four claw clips for just $14. It's a shopper-fave with over 13,000 five-star reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
This skincare oil can seemingly do it all. It works to improve the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks, smooths uneven skin, and moisturizes. It's made with good-for-your-skin ingredients including Vitamin E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil, and lavender oil, and according to Amazon shoppers, this is one skincare product that definitely delivers. It's so good, it has over 83,000 five-star reviews!
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay
The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is a deep pore cleanser that will leave your skin feeling super clean. One Amazon reviewer said it saved their face and completely cleared up bad acne scars in just a few months. It has over 61,000 five-star reviews and many shoppers say it definitely lives up to the hype.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum
This $10 eyelash serum from Maybelline has over 55,500 five-star reviews. It's made with a conditioning complex and pro-vitamin B5 to give you fuller, shinier and thicker-looking lashes. One reviewer wrote, "After using this product for a couple of weeks, I am AMAZED at how much length this serum has given me! Even from the first application I noticed a little length change. It's a great primer to put on before applying mascara and it definitely will grow out your lashes."
TruSkin Vitamin C Facial Serum
This anti-aging face serum contains ingredients such as Vitamin C to boost collagen, botanical hyaluronic acid to retain moisture, Vitamin E to prevent damage from UV rays and other environmental stressors, and organic aloe vera to calm the skin and keep it hydrated. All of these natural ingredients work together to give you brighter, youthful-looking skin. It's a highly rated product with over 59,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say it makes a huge difference.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
We are obsessed with this award-winning CC+ cream from IT Cosmetics, it's one of our go-to's! It's a multi-purpose product that works as an anti-aging serum, a full-coverage foundation and an SPF 50+ sunscreen. It's made with collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins to help with acne scarring, redness, wrinkles and more. It has over 11,000 five-star reviews and right now you can get this on sale for $35.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
This refreshing facial spray from Mario Badescu is a must-have for so many Amazon shoppers, it has over 36,000 five-star reviews. It's formulated with herbal extracts and rosewater, is safe for all skin types and will give you an extra bit of hydration whenever you need it.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
This multi-use face roller from Revlon works like blotting paper but better. It has over 16,000 five-star reviews, and many Amazon shoppers highly recommend this for anyone with really oily skin. As one reviewer said, "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!" Definitely give this one a try.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
If you have yet to try Olaplex's cult-fave hair repair treatment, we highly recommend adding it to your cart ASAP. It's an at-home hair repair treatment that'll strengthen your hair and leave it looking soft, shiny and super healthy. It has over 75,000 five-star reviews and many Amazon shoppers call this a total game changer. We couldn't agree more, we just bought several of these ourselves! Right now, they're on sale for just $24.
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream with Coconut
The Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream is an all-in-one product that can prevent splits, chips, peels and cracks in your nails. It's formulated with vitamins, minerals, jojoba seed oil, calcium and more. Amazon shoppers are super impressed by how well this works at strengthening their nails, it has over 33,800 five-star reviews.
Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil
This top-rated cuticle oil is made with a blend of rich oils that work together to provide moisture, protect, and nourish dry cuticles, nails, and skin. Perfect for this time of year! It has over 78,000 five-star reviews, and you can choose between variety of scents.
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face
This highly-rated retinol cream works to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, firm and lift the skin, smoothen rough texture and give you an overall glow. It's moisturizing and good for all skin types. Amazon shoppers are obsessed, it has over 21,100 five-star reviews.
Nabi Lip Liner Pencils - 54 Pieces
This set of lip liner pencils comes with 54 pieces for just $25. That price can't be beat. It's not only a great deal, it's also loved by Amazon shoppers. It has over 1,900 five-star reviews!
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $5 mascara from Essence Cosmetics. One reviewer wrote, "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested this and I immediately fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can't stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look." It's so good, it has over 149,000 five-star reviews!
BestLand Hair Finishing Cream Stick
This finishing cream stick will help you achieve flawless hair every time. It has over 12,200 five-star reviews and one reviewer called this "magic." It's a must-try product for sure!
Mighty Patch Original
The Mighty Patch dots work to extract pus out of whiteheads and speed up the healing process. These acne patches work so well, it has a cult following and over 55,000 five-star reviews.
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
If you get anything on this list, it better be the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. Like thousands (and we mean THOUSANDS) of other Amazon shoppers, we have a deep appreciation for this styling tool. It works really fast to give you salon quality hair at home. When a product has over 263,000 five-star reviews, you know it won't disappoint. Right now, you can even score this for just $35! It's the best $35 you'll ever spend.
