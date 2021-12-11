Aaron Sorkin Addresses "Distorted" Jeremy Strong Narrative: "Jeremy's Not a Nut"

Watch : Aaron Sorkin Apologizes to Apple CEO Tim Cook

Aaron Sorkin is next in the line of succession for defending Jeremy Strong.

Sorkin, who worked with Strong on Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7, released a lengthy statement defending the actor following an in-depth New Yorker article about his acting philosophy and methods.

Journalist Michael Schulman interviewed Sorkin for the article over email, so The West Wing alum said he wanted to "speak up" after Schulman used his written responses to create a "distorted picture of Jeremy that asks us to roll our eyes at his acting process." Actress Jessica Chastain posted Sorkin's statement on social media on his behalf.

In the letter, Sorkin gave his glowing recommendation of the Succession star, who plays Kendall Roy onscreen. "Jeremy Strong is a great actor and a great company member. There isn't a writer, director or producer on Earth who wouldn't grab at the chance to cast him," he said.

Sorkin also shared the five questions Schulman allegedly sent him, along with his full emailed responses.