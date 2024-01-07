Take Over Waystar RoyCo with Our Succession Gift Guide Picks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Aside from the constant family drama, high stress work situations, and public scrutiny, being a part of the Roy family seems like a great life to have. Or at the very least they are very well-funded lives on Succession with those private jet trips and over-the-top parties, complete with a compliments tunnel. Unfortunately most of that is out of our price range, but there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to fan out over succession.
If you can't get over Kendall Roy's birthday rap song, we found a mug that you'll appreciate. If Shiv Roy is your girl, check out these socks. Roman Roy fans will love this mug that's also great for those who text the wrong thing to the wrong people. And if you would vote for Connor Roy for president, here's the shirt to support his fictional campaign. Keep on reading to see those items and our other Succession gift guide picks.
Succession Gift Picks
Succession 'L to the OG - Kendall' Mug
There's no better way to start your morning than with a warm beverage in this mug inspired by Kendall's infamous birthday rap song.
Disgusting Brothers Movie Shirt
Show your support for the Disgusting Brothers with this t-shirt, that's also available as a hoodie or tank top.
I Am The Eldest Boy Kendall Roy Shaker Pint Glass 16oz
You may not have the unconditional love of your father/boss, but you can drink delicious drinks out of this pint glass that reminds you that you are the eldest boy.
Shiv Roy Pink Pop Art Socks
Give Shiv the support she deserves by rocking these socks.
Gerri From Succession With A Crown Classic T-Shirt
We all know that queen Gerri deserves a crown. Roman Roy would love this shirt for sure.
Unisex Heavy Cotton Tee
Combine your love for Barbie and Succession with this KEN-dall Roy t-shirt. Now that's Kenough.
Roman Wrong Text Mug
Enjoy your morning coffee or simply acknowledge the fact that you just texted your dad something you shouldn't have with this Roman mug.
Greg's Tears Water Bottle | Property of Tom Wambsgans
This water bottle looks like some typical Waystar merch on the front, but if you turn it around, you'll see "Greg's Tears Water Bottle | Property of Tom Wambsgans," in honor of our favorite friendship on the show.
Ludicrously Capacious Tote Bag
Measuring 20 inches wide, 15 inches high, and 5 inches deep, this is, literally, a ludicrously capacious tote bag. It's gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.
Succession - Set of 7 Coasters
These coasters are just what you need for your next Succession viewing party.
Kendall R.
Decorate your fridge with this Succession Kendall magnet. It will be a simple reminder that you play only tracks from the approved playlist in the main room.
Succession Tom 'Marry You In A Heartbeat' Card
This Tom-inspired a card that your fellow Succession fans will appreciate.
Connor Roy Presidential Candidate 2024 Succession Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee
Support Connor's potential presidential run in this t-shirt.
Waystar Royco Dad Hat
Hide a bad hair day and showcase your great taste in television with this Waystar dad hat, which is available in many colors.
Waystar Acquisition hat
Yes, you could get the Waystar Royco dad hat above, but why not cut deeper and get a GoJo Waystar hat? It's what Matsson would wear.
Succession Shiv Roy T-Shirt
Showcase your support for Shiv with this t-shirt.
You Can't Make a Tomlette without Breaking a Few Greggs Apron
This apron pays tribute to one of the most hilarious lines of the series. Of course, you need it.
You're The Tom To My Greg & You're The Greg To My Tom Succession Inspired Handstamped Aluminum Cuff Bracelet Set
If your BFF loves the show just as much as you do, you should each rock one of these friendship cuff bracelets.
Kendall's 'L to the OG' Succession T-Shirt
We will never get over that rap, which makes this t-shirt is a must-have.
Cousin Greg | So it is | Printable Christmas Card
Digitally download this holiday card and spread Cousin Greg's good tidings throughout the season.
