The Eye-Opening Moment I Realized I Was Actually a Miranda from Sex and the City

Remember when we all labeled ourselves as characters from Sex and the City? For the Gen Z readers who may've missed this cultural trend, being labeled "the Miranda" of a friend group had a total negative connotation. Translation: It meant you were brash, un-dateable and lacking chic style.

This explains why, for the first 23 years of my life, I identified as a Charlotte (played by Kristin Davis). My formative years were filled with pearls, headbands, Chanel knockoffs and the desire to marry a rich lawyer or doctor. However, as I got older, I realized that I wanted more than an Upper East Side apartment and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to call a sidekick.

So, I threw myself into my career—which included a brief stint in public relations—and realized that I love to work. Waking up and doing my job every day feeds my soul. No, really. It does.

Of course, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were all career-driven women, so this didn't necessarily help me place myself in one category over another. Instead, it was my post-college interactions with friends and significant others that helped me realize my truth: I am a Miranda, and proudly so.