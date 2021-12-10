People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Mike Flanagan Promises a Midnight Mass Reunion for Next Terror Tale

Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan is getting his BFFs on board for another spooky ride in new Netflix series Fall of the House of Usher.

It's Mike Flanagan's party and he'll haunt us if he wants to. 

The show creator has just added 20—yes, 20—more actors to his upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. It will be the fourth horror series collaboration for Flanagan and the streamer, after The Haunting of Hill HouseThe Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

The Edgar Allen Poe–inspired limited series, which does not yet have a premiere date, is being touted as a remix of the poet's iconic works, showcasing a tale of horror and greed, along with many of Flanagan's repeat players.

The eight episodes are set to feature Samantha Sloyan, Henry ThomasKatie Parker, Annabeth Gish, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan and basically anyone whose ever worked with the director. In fact, he loves them so much he promotes them on his constantly updated Twitter feed.

It's sure to feel like a spooky Flanagan family reunion, and fans will be ignited with the mix of alums from Flanagan's three previous hits. Like fellow superstar TV producer Ryan Murphy, Flanagan notoriously prefers to use the same actors repeatedly in projects.

 

The highly anticipated miniseries will feature an unnamed narrator visiting the house of Usher, the estate of a mysterious boyhood friend named Roderick Usher. The visit turns into a gloomy and mysterious affair when a twin sister named Madeline shows up with a hidden agenda.

Netflix

Back in November, the director told The Wrap that the project will be," very much is its own crazy, over-the-top, insane, beautiful, macabre, just wicked thing that is so different."

Sounds like it will be just as scary no matter who accepts the invitation to show up. 

