Score Up to 50% Off at American Eagle This Weekend

There aren't many places or instances where you get rewarded for buying more things, but this weekend, American Eagle is doing just that for shoppers!
Among the many ways you can save big at the fashion retailer, you can score 20% off two items, 25% off three items or 30% off four or more items. Additionally, select jeans are 20% off and individual styles are up to 50% off! Our favorite deal? Save 40-50% off all Aerie sweatshirts, leggings & sherpa.
Not sure where to start saving? We rounded up 10 of our current favorite styles from American Eagle and Aerie below!
Offline Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging
If you have yet to experience the magic of these crossover leggings, this is your sign to get a pair. Not only are they TikTok-approved, but they're fast-drying, super flattering, stretchy and...they have pockets!
AE Striped Ballon-Sleeve Polo Sweater
With balloon sleeves and a cozy material, this polo sweater will have you feeling prepared to brave the elements.
AE Stretch Mom Jean 2-Pack
Two jeans for only $80? Count us in! Let's be real, everyone could use another pair of black and blue high-waisted jeans.
AE Super Soft Everyday Shirt
Made with super soft cotton twill, this shirt can be worn alone or used as an additional layer for chilly days spent outside.
AE Soft & Cozy Mock Neck Sweater
Also available in blush and cream, this mock neck sweater will be worn on repeat. Pair it with jeans, skirts or layer over a slip dress.
AE Ultra Soft Lounge Set
Featuring a super soft modal fabric, this lounge set will help you up the cozy factor of your wardrobe.
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Super Flare Legging
Between the flare design and flattering waistband, you'll never want to take these buttery soft leggings off!
AE AirFlex 360 Skinny Jean
Offering plenty of stretch without losing shape, these jeans will definitely come in handy post-holidays. Not to mention, they were made from recycled plastic bottles.
AE Sherpa Double Band Sandal
Who doesn't want some cozy sherpa sandals this season? Wear them around the house, to the market or around town while you're holiday shopping.
Offline Real Me Xtra Square Neck Sports Bra
Available in seven festive hues and prints, this sports bra will make any workout more enjoyable thanks to the support and comfortable fit it has to offer.
AE Super Soft Fairisle Crew Neck Sweater
Made with recycled materials, this soft cotton blend sweater is the only sweater you'll ever need this winter.
AE Color-Block Parka
Made with a cozy sherpa lining, this parka will keep spirits merry and bright while protecting you from the cold weather. Plus, it has a faux fur-lined hood!
