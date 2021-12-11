People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Everything We Know About Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

You're going to want to add this reboot to your watchlist. Check out everything we know about HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 11, 2021 1:26 AM

New truth. New enemy. New reboot.

HBO Max is ready to bring their A game with the new Pretty Little Liars reboot series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The new drama will take place two decades after the ending of the original series, which starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and Ashley Benson.

According to the show's description, "twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant."

The Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa-created series, was announced on Sept. 2, 2020, and a few weeks later, on Sept. 24, it was announced that it would stream on HBO Max.

The reboot, much like the original series which aired from 2010-2017, will be based off of the young adult novels by Sara Shepard. And though this little (liars) story won't be set in the same town as the original series, it is in the same universe. (Translation: we may be in store for some cameos from our favorite OG crew!) 

We would be lying if we said we're not counting down the days until the new liars grace our small screens. Scroll below to find out what we know about the reboot so far.

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images
Pretty Little Liars Revival Announced

On Sept. 2 2020, we first got word that we would be getting a Pretty Little Liars reboot titled, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A few weeks later, on Sept. 24, it was announced that the new series, created by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will stream on HBO Max.

ABC Family
A New Mystery in a New Town

The search for "A" will no longer occur in Rosewood, Pennsylvania, where the original series was set. This time, "A" will be causing trouble in a neighboring town, called Millwood.

According to the show's description, "twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant."

But before fans get nervous, don't fret as the series will take place in the same universe as Freeform's original Pretty Little Liars so we may get some cameos from our OG girls, including Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Alison (Sasha Pieterse) Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Aria (Lucy Hale).

Instagram
Meet the Liars

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco are set to star as two of the recurring Little Liars in the new series.

Getty Images; Broadway World/Shutterstock
Bailee Madison Joins the Liars

On July 27, 2021, it was announced that 22-year-old actress, Bailee Madison, known for her roles in Hallmark's Good Witch and Just Go With It, will be stepping into the role as a next generation liar named Imogen, who is "a true survivor," according to HBO Max. 

The streamer teased, "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."

Flannery Underwood
Shay Mitchell May Be Interested in Making an Appearance

During her Aug. 3 appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Shay said "never say never" about participating in the revival.

She also added that she's excited for Madison. "She's going to crush it. That was such a memorable moment in all of our lives, so I'm excited to see whatever happens and wherever they take it."

Instagram
Production Has Begun

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed on Aug. 10 that the cast and crew arrived in Upstate, NY to begin filming the series and shared a picture of the set. 

"The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram. "(More pics to come, as soon as we announce the rest of our stunning cast!) Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd."

Instagram
The Cast is Growing

On Dec. 10, TheWrap announced that Ava DeMary, Kristen Maxwell and Gabriella Pizzolo would be joining the cast of the reboot with recurring roles and that two of them will play teen versions of the Little Liars' parents.  

DeMary will play teen Davie Able, Maxwell will play Teen Sidney Haworthe and Pizzolo will star as Angela Waters.

