Everything We Know About Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

New truth. New enemy. New reboot.

HBO Max is ready to bring their A game with the new Pretty Little Liars reboot series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The new drama will take place two decades after the ending of the original series, which starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and Ashley Benson.

According to the show's description, "twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant."

The Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa-created series, was announced on Sept. 2, 2020, and a few weeks later, on Sept. 24, it was announced that it would stream on HBO Max.

The reboot, much like the original series which aired from 2010-2017, will be based off of the young adult novels by Sara Shepard. And though this little (liars) story won't be set in the same town as the original series, it is in the same universe. (Translation: we may be in store for some cameos from our favorite OG crew!)