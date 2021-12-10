Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why Sour Tour Doesn't Have Bigger Venues

Fans hoping to score Olivia Rodrigo tickets had a sweet and sour experience.
The Grammy nominee's name was trending for hours on Friday, Dec. 10, as fans reported their experiences scoring tickets to her international Sour tour—or to share their misery with fellow fans who didn't score the valuable pre-sale access codes.
About two hours after tickets went on sale, Olivia announced that the tour was completely sold out.
She shared on Instagram, "been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i'm so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!"
The High School Musical:The Musical: The Series star also had a special message for disappointed fans, who bemoaned small venues and long wait times to get tickets.
Olivia, 18, wrote, "if you weren't able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can't wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm," adding, "ahhh here we goooo!!!"
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she explained why she chose more intimate venues, like the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York, over arenas or stadiums. As she put it, "I don't think I should skip any steps."
Fans certainly had a reaction to that on Twitter. One user joked, "she literally said one step forward but three steps back." Another said, "maam 40k are waiting in line for a 5k capacity venue SKIP THE DAMN STEPS."
Other fans commented on her Instagram post, saying, "No Olivia I'm really upset." One punnily added, "Girl book bigger venues that was BRUTAL."
Her success has also carried over into the awards realm. She's nominated for seven Grammys at the 2022 show, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
And while it's not quite the same as seeing her perform live, Olivia is also returning for season three of the Disney+ show.