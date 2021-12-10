Kim Kardashian Files to Be Legally Single and Drop "West" Last Name

Watch : Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Pete Davidson's Career

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on.

The mother of four filed to change her marital status amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye "Ye" West on Friday, Dec. 10, a source confirms to E! News.

According to TMZ, the documents state that Kim wants to become legally single while she and the rapper continue to iron out details pertaining to child custody and property division.

Additionally, the KKW Cosmetics guru wants to drop the surname West and revert to her maiden name.

Kim initially filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" on Feb. 19. She requested joint legal and physical of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The exes were seemingly making progress on their separation, with Kim buying their shared Hidden Hills, Calif. home for $23 million in October. However, by November, Kanye was saying that he still considers her his "wife," remarking on Revolt TV's Drink Champs that there "ain't no paperwork" stating otherwise.