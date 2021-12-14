Allow Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa to Introduce Their New Kid Pop Group, XOMG Pop

Watch : "Siwas Dance Pop Revolution": XOMG Pop Talk Season 1 & More

Look out, world!

JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa set out to create the next big kid pop group, and after months of searching for the perfect triple-threat tweens on the Peacock and E! series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, they've managed to do just that.

Allow E! to introduce you to XOMG Pop, the music group about to hit the road for a cross-country tour with JoJo herself: Bella Cianni Llerena, 12, Brooklynn Pitts, 11, Dallas Skye Gatson, 10, Kinley Cunningham, 10, Kiya Barczyszyn, 12, Leigha Rose Sanderson, 14 and Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan, 10.

XOMG Pop has already recorded several songs and filmed two music videos since wrapping Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, and E! News caught up with its members, JoJo and Jessalynn on Dec. 10 to hear all about what's next, including their tour that kicks off in January.

"You're looking at seven little perfect kiddos that are gonna be joining me for a little bit!" JoJo said during the exclusive chat.