Could There Be a Mrs. Doubtfire Sequel? Director Chris Columbus Says...

There's no doubt about it: A sequel to the beloved film Mrs. Doubtfire is off the table.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the film's director, Chris Columbus, attended the SF Film Awards in San Francisco and shared that it would be "impossible" to develop a sequel without the "one-of-a-kind" Robin Williams in the lead role.

"It's impossible. It's just impossible," he told SF Gate. "I just was reading a lot of reviews, ironically, today about the Broadway show. And this guy who's playing him is supposedly very energetic and phenomenal. But he's no Robin."

However, Columbus revealed that a sequel to the film very nearly happened. The last time the director met with the legendary comedic actor, who died in 2014, was to discuss plans for a potential sequel.

"We had a script, and it was a great script," he said. "Robin was prepared to do it. And then, unfortunately, he passed away."