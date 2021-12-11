Don't Miss These 13 New Additions to Lululemon's Sale Section

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The only thing better than sleeping in on a Saturday? Saving big at Lululemon, of course!
At least once a week, we peruse Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section in hopes of scoring fashionable fits at a discount, and today, we were truly blown away at the selection. From cropped jackets for night runs and leggings fit for all occasions to sports bras and shorts, this not-so-secret section has everything you need to break a sweat while looking stylish.
Not to mention, you can pick up gifts for the men and women on your list and still have money leftover to treat yourself to something fun!
Below, we rounded up 13 new additions to the "We Made Too Much" section that are seriously too good to be true.
License to Train Linerless Short
You can never have too many shorts! This linerless style comes in coolest purple hue and features abrasion-resistant fabric to help you train in comfort.
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Luxtreme
With cool-to-the-touch fabric and low-friction support, you can run, jump, squat or plank with ease in these high-rise tights.
Rain Chaser Jacket
Whether you have holiday shopping to do or a marathon to prep for, this waterproof jacket will come in handy.
Fast and Free Short Sleeve Shirt
Available in three other bold hues, this short sleeve shirt keeps sweat and odor at bay thanks to built-in anti-stink technology and quick-drying materials.
Nulu Colour Block High-Rise Tight
Offered in sizes 0-14, these minimalist tights will be loved and appreciated by the workout buff on your list.
All Yours Crop Tank Top Veil
Pair with this chic sheer tank top with high-rise pants for your next workout class or errand run.
Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0
With mesh construction for breathability and minimal seams to reduce chafe, this stylish half-zip jacket will serve as the ultimate layer during those night runs or power walk sessions.
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support
You can count on this bra to give you the support you need while finding your zen or breaking a sweat during low-impact workouts.
Airing Easy Short Sleeve Button Up Shirt Ventlight Mesh
Going on a tropical vacation over the holiday? This button-up will keep you looking fresh thanks to moisture-wicking fabric.
Power Pivot Tank Top Everlux
Perfect for spin classes, HIIT workouts or runs, this form-fitting tank will keep everything in place while you make personal records and hit your goals.
Ready for ways to save? Check out this weekend's best sales.