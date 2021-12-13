Isla Fisher & Josh Gad Tease "Twists & Turns" in Dark New Peacock Series Wolf Like Me

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad's new Peacock series is, put simply, like nothing else you've ever seen before.

Dubbed Wolf Like Me, the six-episode show premiering in January follows Gary (Gad), an emotional wreck struggling to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife, and Mary (Fisher), who has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone.

Sounds like a run-of-the-mill drama, right? Not exactly.

"I've done dramas—between Marshall and Murder on the Orient Express and Love & Other Drugs, I've definitely dabbled—but I'm always looking for a challenge in any script, and with Wolf Like Me, there was a freshness about it," Gad exclusively told E! News. "It was unlike anything I'd ever read before or seen before and it felt like a really exciting challenge, a really exciting opportunity."

Fisher was in complete agreement, describing Wolf Like Me as "an interesting melt of genres."