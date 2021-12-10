Maria Menounos' Holiday Gift and Fashion Picks Will Brighten Up Your Season

We included these products chosen by Maria Menounos because we think you'll like her picks. Maria is a paid spokesperson for T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While many consider the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year, it can also be the most expensive. However, that's not the case for us savvy shoppers who turn to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls as our go-to stores. We can get the products we adore from the brands we have relied on for years at prices that won't break the bank.
Even celebrities love shopping at those retailers, including Maria Menounos. The star recently shared her gift picks for men, women, children, and pets along with some of her styling insights for holiday parties.
Cozy Tyme Chunky Hand Knit Throw
Maria told E! News, "When the temperature drops, I'm all about bundling up in comfortable clothes and making my space a sanctuary. This year, I'm going to treat my loved ones (and myself!) to some winter must-haves for a night-in. I've got my eye on this chunky knit throw blanket from T.J.Maxx that looks perfect for cozying up under."
Varsity Holiday Silky Fleece Pants
Maria advised, "You can't go wrong with pajamas. I'll be picking up these men's fleece pajama pants for my husband."
Jingles & Joy Toddler Set of 2 Tight Fit Holiday Cheer Pajamas
The TV personality commented, "This adorable set is perfect for the little ones!"
OPI 4 Pack Infinite Shine Mini Nail Polish Set
"Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have an amazing selection of stocking stuffers at half the price of other stores," Maria began, recommending this nail polish set.
David & Young Collection Solid Rib Beanie With Tab
Maria recommends this ribbed beanie as another affordable stocking stuffer.
Laneige Made In Korea 4pc Sleeping Mask Mini Kit
Maria told E! News, "One of the best parts of the holidays is finding thoughtful ways to treat my friends and family. My favorite way to do that is to pamper them with tons of self-care products! Try some skincare essentials, like this set of lip masks."
Vivitar Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager
"Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have incredible finds both in-stores and online to help your loved ones unwind. Percussion massagers are hot gift finds at both stores and are the perfect way to help someone special in your life kick back and relax this holiday season," Maria said.
Italian Wollen Treasures Made in Italy Cashmere Herring Scarf
Maria advised, "If you're looking for designer gifts at half the price of department stores, check out the luxury gift shops at Marshalls and TJ Maxx. This luxe cashmere scarf is only $40." This scarf is available in two colors.
Ronny Kobo Estelle Dress
"Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have on-trend clothing and accessories for every occasion this season. I'll be heading to holiday parties in style with pieces like this stunning maxi dress," Maria shared.
Nicole Miller New York Satin Charmeuse Halter Dress
"The holidays are the perfect time to experiment with your style and make a statement! Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have on-trend clothing and accessories for every occasion this season," Maria said recommending this blue satin midi dress, which she described as "so chic and festive."
Texto Made in Portugal Leather Heel Booties
Maria recommends styling your holiday party dresses with "a funky shoe, like this pair of statement booties."
Maria commented, "And you can't forget the accessories – this glitter clutch from Marshalls was only $19.99 and will hold all your essentials for a night out."
Milor Made in Italy Sterling Silver Wavy Rectangle Hoop Earrings
She shared, "I'm also loving these sleek statement earrings from T.J.Maxx– they give such a chic finish to any look!"
These also come in silver.
Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Eyes to Hypnotize Instant Eye Palette
Maria shared, "This season, I'm loving bold lips and gold eyeshadow, both add a festive flair to any look! And the beauty sections at Marshalls and T.J.Maxx are on-point. I picked up this eyeshadow palette at Marshalls that has gorgeous gold and nude shades with a few pops of color – perfect for any holiday party!"
Burt’s Bees Juniper Water Satin Lipstick
"To make an even bigger statement, I'll be pairing my eye makeup with this deep red lipstick," she revealed.
Noize Keva Sustainable Puffer Coat
Maria advised, "When you're heading out for those holiday parties, what you wear over your fabulous party outfit can help you make a statement as soon as you walk in the door! I'm also obsessed with this gorgeous sustainable puffer, such a useful twist on a classic puffer, and it'll keep me extra warm!"
This coat also comes in beige.
Tahari Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
She shared, "Knits are a must every winter, and they're so easy to dress up! This festive green cashmere sweater is so luxe and cozy."
Zigi Soho Over the Knee Boots
"I'll be pairing a sweater dress with black tights and these over-the-knee boots for a chic holiday dinner look!"
Zippypaws Monkey N Banana Burrow Toy
"For the pet lovers in your life, Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have got you covered! I'm obsessed with their plush toys," Maria said.
Winnifred & Lily 2pk Silicone Collapsible Dog Travel Bowls
"My holiday shopping is never complete until I've picked up gifts for my furry friends," Maria shared discussing these super useful collapsible dog food bowls.
Fringe Studio 29in Large Rectangular Cuddler Pet Bed
Maria included this cozy pet bed on his list of furry friend essentials.
Jessica Mcclintock Mollie All Over Stone Minaudiere Clutch
Maria said, "Luckily, Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have an amazing selection of bags and jewelry for every occasion," Maria said, describing this clutch as "an elegant bag."
Georg K Made In The USA 14kt Gold Freshwater Pearl Earrings
Maria declared, "Accessorizing is a must.The holidays are a time to add some glitz and glamour to your outfit." She recommends these freshwater pearl earrings from T.J.Maxx.
If you're looking for more celebrity gift guides, check out these picks from Candace Cameron Bure.