14 Fashion Secrets About And Just Like That... Revealed

Breaking Down Their Vibes

Lisa (a.k.a. LTW) is the queen bee Charlotte is desperate to befriend at her daughters' school. Thankfully, she just so happens to be awesome (she's a documentarian and humanitarian who loves a good French fry) and have a colorful and accessory-filled closet that landed her a spot on the International Vogue best-dressed list. NBD!

"[Nicole Ari Parker] is gorgeous and we were very lucky that she was cast because she's pretty much a clothing hanger," Rogers said. "Maybe she was a model, I don't know? She is a beautiful woman." (Ed's Note: She was, in fact, a model!)

LTW's bright style was inspired by women Santiago has seen on Instagram "and those are some of those woman where you're like, you're right, they belong on the International Best Dressed List and I need to step my p---y up!" Rogers said with a laugh.

For Miranda's effortless law professor Dr. Nya Wallace, Santiago said they didn't want to limit her fashion because of her profession. "Why can't she be cool? Why can't she have this incredible style to her?" he explained. "We didn't want her to be boring. We wanted her to embrace who she is as a person and incorporate this amazing style to her. [Michael Patrick King] had told us she was going to have braids, so that inspired us to take it in that direction."

And when it came to Che, Carrie's dynamic podcast co-host who is also a standup comedian, it was all about conveying "a sexiness," said Rogers.

"We had to think about the three people that fit inside the small podcast room," she explained. "Carrie is going to have something eclectic on, the character Jackie is this standup comedian with the John Belushi vibe, so there's a lot going on. And Che as the host, we wanted a pillar, a foundation, so it was just like a strong black silhouette. It's comfortable, it's easy. It's not man-ish, it's not feminine, it's a foundation to put some strong jewelry on Che."