14 Fashion Secrets About And Just Like That... Revealed

Hello, lover.
That's not just the phrase Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) once purred to her awe-inspiring collection of shoes, but it's the exact sentiment we had while watching And Just Like That..., the highly anticipated next chapter of Sex and the City.
While some controversial choices may have been made in the first two episodes (read all about that shocking death here!) and one of the main four was notably M.I.A., there's no denying that the HBO Max series is delivering the eye candy we all so desperately need right now, in the form of the swoonworthy fashion.
The duo responsible for upholding the series' standing as the most fashionable TV show ever are Molly Rogers, Sex and the City's co-costume designer since its inception, and Danny Santiago, who worked on both films.
Both of the costume designers have worked closely with the legendary Patricia Fields on the series and The Devil Wears Prada and received her blessing to get carried away with the revival after prior work commitments, including working on the second season of Emily in Paris, prevented Fields from returning.
"We've been friends since 1984 and I've just been at Pat's side for so long and she was like, 'You are the only one that can do this. You have a language with the girls, they're comfortable with you, you know the landscape, you had to have learned something from me all these years'" Rogers told E! News in a recent phone interview. "She was just like, 'Just go do it, have fun, and don't forget the biggest rule I've ever told you about: There are no rules.'"
With that reminder, Rogers and Santiago went about injecting a new sense of playfulness to the characters viewers have known and loved since 1998. And they weren't about to let any social media discussions about leaked photos from the set derail them. (Oh, we'll get to that Forever 21 dress debate soon enough, don't worry.)
"Danny and I did not feel pressure because I was going to have fun on this no matter if the doors of hell broke open because I wanted to have fun," Rogers explained. "You're not going to spoil it by listening to some person's judgment of an outfit that comes out of a camper. You haven't read the script therefore your criticism of me means nothing to me. It doesn't define me. I was in the fittings and I was having fun and Sarah Jessica was having fun and we're doing things that made us happy and putting things together that we were excited about. I'm not going to let somebody rain on that parade."
But that doesn't mean the show itself, which put a bit of a damper on the affair by killing off a beloved character in the first episode, didn't try to douse Rogers and Santiago's efforts to inject a lot of color into Carrie and the rest of gang's closets.
Here, the pair break down how they handled dressing Carrie before and after that devastating death, bringing back iconic pieces from the past, and defining each of the new supporting characters' distinctive looks. Plus, watch the video above to find out about the one Carrie outfit the pair is bummed didn't make it onscreen.
And Just Like That is streaming on HBO Max.