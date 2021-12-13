2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Selena Gomez, Jennifer Hudson and More

Watch : 2022 Golden Globes Nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart & More

Let the season of award show surprises begin!

On Dec. 13, many actors and actresses woke up to the exciting news that they were nominated for a 2022 Golden Globe.

As expected, shows including Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Succession and Hacks received a handful of nominations including Best Television Series. In addition, movies Don't Look Up and King Richard were honored with Best Motion Picture nods. Others, well, they had some less celebratory news.

On the other side, Only Murders in the Building standout Selena Gomez and grand dame Meryl Streep received little to no love on nominations day.

The 2022 Golden Globes, set to be held on Jan. 9, 2022, is expected to look different in the year ahead. Various actors and other creatives plan to boycott the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's inadequate efforts to address membership diversity within the organization. In addition, NBC has declined to broadcast the 2022 ceremony.

The HFPA, however, says it has implemented sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equality and inclusion. It also plans to hold the ceremony, with or without another telecast partner.