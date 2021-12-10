People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

These Zendaya and Tom Holland Photos Will Get Your Spidey Senses Tingling

Zendaya and Tom Holland are busy promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home. See adorable photos of the two together over the years.

By Corinne Heller Dec 10, 2021 6:56 PMTags
CouplesSpider-ManZendayaTom Holland
Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Welcome to Zendaya and Tom Holland's web of cuteness.

The Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17 and in recent weeks, fans have been treated to extra sightings of the main stars as they promote the film, their third together.

Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 while making the first movie in the series, Spider-Man: Homecoming. In July, following two years of rumors, the actors, both 25, were photographed making out inside a car while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Tom told GQ magazine in an interview published in November. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Pics

He continued, "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," adding, "It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."

The two have continued to keep mum about their relationship status during their press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, letting their body language do the talking. During a recent promotional event in London, the actors appeared to only have eyes for each other.

See Zendaya and Tom's cutest photos together over the years:

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The actors speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home Kiss

The two kiss in a scene from the 2021 sequel.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 sequel, as seen in a trailer.

Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 movie, the third film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The two appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
October 2018: All Smiles

The two enjoy a lunch break.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
September 2018: Italian Job

The two arrive in Venice, Italy to film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
June 2017: Promoting in London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Tom's native U.K.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars attend the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy Look in Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

2

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Announces Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

3
Exclusive

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy Look in Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

2

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Announces Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

3
Exclusive

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Silence on Son Josh's Guilty Verdict

4

Peloton Responds to the And Just Like That Death

5

Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Dead at 33