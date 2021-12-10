These Zendaya and Tom Holland Photos Will Get Your Spidey Senses Tingling

Welcome to Zendaya and Tom Holland's web of cuteness.
The Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17 and in recent weeks, fans have been treated to extra sightings of the main stars as they promote the film, their third together.
Zendaya and Tom met in 2016 while making the first movie in the series, Spider-Man: Homecoming. In July, following two years of rumors, the actors, both 25, were photographed making out inside a car while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles.
"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Tom told GQ magazine in an interview published in November. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."
He continued, "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," adding, "It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."
The two have continued to keep mum about their relationship status during their press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, letting their body language do the talking. During a recent promotional event in London, the actors appeared to only have eyes for each other.
See Zendaya and Tom's cutest photos together over the years: