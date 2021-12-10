People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Succession’s Brian Cox Is Worried That Co-Star Jeremy Strong Will Get “Worn Out”

After saying in a viral New Yorker article that he's concerned about co-star Jeremy Strong, Succession's Brian Cox elaborated on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Brian Cox certainly has more paternal instincts than his Succession alter ego, Logan Roy.

In a now-viral December New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong, who plays Logan's son Kendall on the HBO show, Cox made headlines when he discussed Strong's intense acting process, voicing his concerns regarding "what he does to himself."

On the Dec. 8 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the longtime actor addressed the article.

"The thing about Jeremy's approach is it works in terms of what comes out the other end," Cox said. "My problem—and, it's not a problem, I don't have a problem with Jeremy because he's delightful. ...He's an extraordinary dad. He's a pretty unique individual. But he does get obsessed with the work."

Jeremy, who noted in the article that he takes his role on the show "as seriously" as he takes his "own life," has previously requested to be sprayed with tear gas when he played Jerry Rubin in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and "paced around the set weeping" when starring in The Judge with Robert Downey Jr.

Cox continued, "And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can't separate yourself—because you're dealing with all of this material every day, you can't live in it—eventually, you get worn out."

According to the New Yorker piece, one of Strong's heroes and mentors is Daniel Day Lewis, who has also gone to extremes for his craft, for instance, by breaking his ribs for My Left Foot.

"Like, to me, Daniel Day-Lewis got worn out at 55 and decided to retire because [he] couldn't go on doing that every day," Cox explained. "It's too consuming. And I do worry about it. But the result—what everyone says about Jeremy — the result is always extraordinary and excellent."

Watch the interview above to hear what else Cox had to say. 

Succession has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO.

